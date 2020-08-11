Coronavirus and South Africa’s toxic relationship with alcohol

South Africa’s restriction on alcohol throughout the coronavirus pandemic has actually triggered the BBC’s Vumani Mkhize to assess why he and his nation have such a toxic relationship with beverage.

I was a 17- year-old in my penultimate year at school when I had my very first blind-drunk experience, which caused my expulsion in 2002.

I was going back to Ixopo High School in KwaZulu-Natal province, which is surrounded by swelling green hills so notoriously explained by anti-apartheid author Alan Paton in the influential book Cry, the Beloved Country.

Paton was in fact an instructor there the 1920 s and a handwritten very first page of his unique hung in the school library. It made me wish to replicate him – to have pages from a book I would compose on the library’s walls. But that was prior to I got sidetracked.

Disembarking from the minibus taxi after the school vacations, my friend and I removed our ties and sports jackets and headed straight to the town’s closest bottle shop where we purchased 2 quarts of beer and a half-bottle of vodka.

I used the blackouts as a misdirected badge of honour"