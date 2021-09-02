Coronavirus and kids: Pediatric hospital units are 'getting stretched' due to Delta variant: Doctor

Dr. Michael Saag, Associate Dean for Global Health at University of Alabama at Birmingham, tells Yahoo Finance what he’s seeing on the ground in a COVID-19 hot spot.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Hurricane Ida aftermath: The vital role truckers play replenishing food and supplies
Mike Kucharski, JKC Trucking Co-Owner and Vice President, joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Seana Smith to discuss the role of truckers in the...
Consumer confidence tumbles to 113.8 vs.123.0 expected
Vested Chief Economist Milton Ezrati breaks down the latest economic data amid the Delta variant surge and inflation with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith.
Happy Masks sees strong growth amid back to school
Happy Masks Co-Founders Melinda Hwang and Ed Fu join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the startup's recent boom in sales, as well...
Valley of Hype, The Culture that built Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire as CEO of her biotech startup, Theranos. The former Silicon Valley darling now faces criminal...
MagEZ Card Sleeve 2 Can Hold Your Business Cards: Essential For Professionals
The MagEZ Card is extremely useful and is compatible with iPhone 12 Series, MagEZ Case Series, and other phone cases with MagSafe. You can attach...