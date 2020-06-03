Coronavirus and food banks: The stories behind the statistics

With companies closing, jobs misplaced and faculties shutting, the coronavirus disaster has put an unprecedented pressure on Britain’s food banks as households attempt to hold their heads above water.

New figures on Wednesday present that final month demand was better than ever – an 89 per cent rise for The Trussell Trust, the UK’s largest food financial institution community, whereas the Independent Food Aid Network, which has round 350 food banks, noticed a 175 per cent enhance in requests for emergency parcels.

But for every of those figures there’s a particular person – a mom struggling to feed her youngsters, a nursing assistant who can now not afford to place food on the desk, professionals who’ve slipped by the internet of presidency employment assist. These are a few of the stories behind the statistics:





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

‘I work so hard yet I can’t afford the fundamentals’: the NHS employee with no assist from the state

Theo Manugerwa was struggling earlier than the coronavirus disaster started. The 47-year-old, who lives along with her two daughters aged 12 and 10 in Leicester, has been working in the NHS for 11 years, however her immigration standing means she has no recourse to public funds (NRPF) – that means she can not declare any type of state assist. As a end result, the single mom has all the time needed to work time beyond regulation with the intention to afford lease and present for her youngsters.

Since lockdown began, Theo has been unable to work the additional hours.

Her youngsters are nonetheless going to high school as she is a key employee, however after-school golf equipment are now not working and the associates who used to take care of them whereas she was at work are now not in a position to, attributable to the lockdown.

She says: “It has turn out to be very exhausting. Once I take off my lease, I’m left with nothing in any respect. It has all the time been troublesome, from the day they gave me that NRPF situation, however at the very least I might get additional shifts right here and there to place food on the desk for my youngsters.

Watch extra

“The money I’m making now is not enough to cater for the three of us. We are depending on charity. I’ve always been very proud. I didn’t want to give in and ask for help. The feeling when you walk into a food bank is very painful. I work so hard yet I can’t afford the basics.”

Theo, a Ugandan nationwide who moved to the UK 20 years in the past, is because of apply for her subsequent visa extension subsequent month, at a price of greater than £2,000, and she says the considered it makes her really feel sick. The Home Office informed The Independent it will assist Theo apply to get entry to advantages beneath measures launched to deal with the pandemic. But for now, she has additionally fallen into lease arrears, and fears she goes to generate severe debt.

“I simply want some assist. I’ve no assist in any respect. You get bored with relying on folks. You don’t need to hold telling folks your issues. I really feel undervalued as a well being employee throughout this time.

“I feel abandoned. I’ve always worked hard to provide for my children, but it makes me feel like I’ve let them down.”

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

‘Three weeks in I had a breakdown’: mother and father who skip meals to feed their 5 youngsters

“It’s been nightmare. Both financially and mentally,” says Sian Abbott. The 28-year-old’s household of seven began utilizing food banks a few 12 months in the past when her husband misplaced his job as a poultry farmer – and she says issues have turn out to be much more troublesome throughout the Covid-19 disaster.

Sian, who lives in Pembrokeshire and has 5 youngsters, aged between 10 and three, says: “Three weeks into the pandemic I had a breakdown. We ran out of food as a result of the food financial institution folks couldn’t get to us. I ended up reaching out to my church and they despatched us an emergency provide package deal.

“It’s stressful, especially with the school closures. At least when the kids were in school they were able to get a meal. My husband and I go without meals sometimes so the children can eat.”

Sian, who beforehand labored as a taxi controller and a carer however needed to cease working to take care of her autistic son, says she has seen much more individuals who didn’t beforehand use food banks are actually turning to them, however worries that the provide isn’t there.

“In the supermarkets there used to be trolleys full of donations, but now there’s barely one. Prices are higher. The cost of nappies have nearly doubled, which is really difficult for us,” she provides.

“It’s funny because when we first heard about food banks six years ago we were donating to them – usually around £50 or £60 a week – but now we’re having to rely on them ourselves.”

‘We’d by no means identified food poverty till coronavirus’: freelancer whose work has dried up

Zoe Green and her husband David are “really struggling financially” for the very first time. The couple and their 4 youngsters – aged from two to 11 – now depend upon a weekly parcel from a food financial institution primarily based at their native college in north London, a mission equipped with contemporary produce by The Felix Project charity.

Ms Green, a 36-year-old freelancer who labored in TV and documentary manufacturing, hasn’t been capable of finding any work over the previous few months. She acquired lower than £1,000 kilos for a three-month interval after making use of for the authorities’s self-employment revenue assist scheme.

Although 39-year-old Mr Green nonetheless will get round £400 a month whereas on furlough from his part-time retail job, the couple have discovered they’ve a shortfall of round £300 a month for family payments. This is being met by The Film and TV Charity, however the couple have no idea how lengthy the emergency stipend will final.

“It’s not been an easy time – we’ve never known food poverty until the coronavirus hit,” she mentioned. “When we got the first food package from The Felix Project, I was literally crying as I took out all the fresh food. The work they and the other charities are doing right now is really, really appreciated. I never thought we’d need it.”

“I’m really hoping the government will extend the self-employment scheme. I’m also hoping they might factor out the periods I was on maternity leave and wasn’t able to earn as much, so I can get a higher average amount.”

‘Food banks have been a godsend’: self-employed mom who isn’t eligible for presidency assist

Susan*, 45, mentioned she discovered herself in monetary issue in the months earlier than the pandemic after her fledging well being drink enterprise collapsed.

Read extra

Although she set herself up as a personal training tutor in February 2020, she discovered she wasn’t eligible to use for the authorities’s self-employment revenue assist scheme after lockdown started.

“I struggled to be able to buy food during the lockdown, as I’d lost income and also fell through the government net,” mentioned the west Londoner. “It made a difficult situation even more difficult.”

She and her two youngsters, aged 10 and 12, are actually counting on a weekly food financial institution arrange at the Bollo Brook Youth Centre on her south Acton property. “The children being at home is tough to manage. It’s stressful trying to keep up with it all and help with their school work whilst worrying about bills,” she mentioned.

“We’ve been fortunate and receive help with food that we would not have been able to buy. It’s been godsend to get us through this time until we can rebuild our lives back to normal.”

‘It’s a battle to maintain folks going’: food financial institution supervisor whose demand is up tenfold

Originally set as much as present assist for single fathers, the Dads House charity now runs food banks for anybody in monetary want at two websites in west and south London.

Founder Billy McGranaghan mentioned he and his volunteers noticed between 30 and 50 folks searching for assist every day earlier than the pandemic, however in the previous couple of months demand for food parcels has shot up tenfold to between 300 and 500 folks a day.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the long queues,” he mentioned. “The volume is something we’ve never seen before. It’s poverty like you’ve never seen. People tell us they’ve got £20 or £30 to get through the week. Some are telling us they’re having to sell possessions or borrow money from loan sharks.”





Mr McGranaghan added: “Some people had been in very casual work before the crisis – bar staff, nannies, cleaners. So there’s no furloughing going on to help them. But in many cases they’re not necessarily self-employed either – they were dependant on that weekly wage. So they’re not eligible for the government self-employed scheme.”

The food financial institution founder mentioned many individuals have been making use of for common credit score, however they’re pressured to face at the very least 5 weeks earlier than any cash seems of their checking account.

“I’m just hoping some people are able to get back into work when the shops re-open in a couple of weeks,” he mentioned. “But at the moment it’s a battle for people to keep going.”

The Independent is encouraging readers to assist teams which are attempting to feed the hungry throughout the disaster. Find out how one can assist right here. Follow this link to donate to our marketing campaign for The Felix Project in London, in partnership with the Evening Standard.