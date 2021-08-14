Laura Jimenez, Director of Standards and Accountability for K-12 Education at the Center for American Progress, joins Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade and Aarthi Swaminathan to discuss how coronavirus has disrupted education.
Coronavirus and back-to-school: How COVID-19 has disrupted learning causing a rise in failures
