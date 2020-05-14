Coronavirus: Amsterdam trials ‘Covid-safe’ restaurant

As nations in Europe begin to arise from lockdown, they’re explore methods to obtain individuals eating in restaurants once again.

An cutting-edge option in Amsterdam is presently being trialled and also examined. It wishes it will certainly give a means to assist individuals change from seclusion somewhat of social get in touch with.

From 1 June, Dutch bars can resume their balconies with constraints in position. Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, theaters and also galleries will certainly likewise begin running once again, under stringent problems; just with bookings and also individuals need to preserve a 1.5 m range.

Video generated by Maarten Willems and also Kate Vandy