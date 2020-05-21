Coronavirus: Alarm as crowds flock to European beaches

Image copyright

European international locations have reported 1.74 million confirmed instances of Covid-19





A surge in guests to beaches in northern Europe after coronavirus lockdowns have been eased and temperatures rose has alarmed officers and specialists.

Three cities in north-western France shut their beaches on Wednesday due to the “unacceptable” failure of individuals to observing social-distancing guidelines.

Municipalities within the Netherlands urged German vacationers not to go to.

And in England, the city council in Southend stated it’d take motion after sunseekers flocked there.

The variety of confirmed instances of Covid-19 world wide has now handed 5 million, however the variety of new infections has been falling throughout most of Europe.

European international locations had reported 1.74 million instances and 164,349 deaths as of Wednesday, in accordance to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Those with probably the most fatalities are the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Belgium.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there’s “still a long way to go in this pandemic”, and known as on folks in international locations the place restrictions are being eased to proceed to adapt their behaviour to minimise transmission of Covid-19.

The authorities in France reopened a whole bunch of beaches final weekend for working, swimming and fishing, however not for sunbathing or picnicking.

On Wednesday night, the prefecture of Morbihan, in Brittany, stated beaches in five municipalities had been closed because of “unacceptable behaviour” by guests in current days, together with incivility and ignoring social distancing.

Several municipalities within the Netherlands in the meantime known as on German vacationers not to cross the border for a visit through the Ascension Day public vacation on Thursday.

Stewards enforced a one-way system for pedestrians within the Belgian coastal city of Ostend





The Zeeland Safety Region temporarily closed roads in seaside town of Vlissingen to vehicles, whereas the Limburg-Noord Safety Region warned that it would seek to prevent crowding in its town centres and shopping malls by fining individuals who violated social distancing and different guidelines.

People additionally headed to beaches throughout England on Wednesday on the most well liked day of the yr up to now, per week after lockdown guidelines have been eased. But folks in England mustn’t journey to Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, the place the general public remains to be being advised to keep away from any journey which isn’t important.

A care employee’s tweets expressing concern on the footage from Southend-on-Sea, in Essex, have been shared 20,000 instances.

Southend city council appealed to beachgoers to hold their distance, and warned that it may need to shut the seafront to visitors as a final resort if it considered the crowding to be dangerous.

On Wednesday, European Union tourism ministers agreed to do “whatever it takes for the quick and full recovery of European tourism”.

They broadly backed plans spelt out by the European Commission that the bloc’s inner borders ought to come down in phases, primarily based on the prevalence of Covid-19 in international locations of origin and vacation spot.