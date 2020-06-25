Coronavirus: Air bridges could be set up by next month as foreign holiday bookings surge

The government is set to announce an initial set of nations the united kingdom will have air bridge agreements with, it’s been reported, allowing travellers to salvage their summer break from the restrictions implemented by international lockdown measures.

Air bridges — an agreement between two nations to permit travel in to and from the nation with no need for a 14-day quarantine — have already been touted as a way to save your self both the tourism sector and the nation’s hope of foreign travel in a post-lockdown world

Now, such measures are anticipated to be introduced as part of a three-stage process, starting with agreements between the UK and numerous European nations including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany, based on The Daily Telegraph.





The measures are reportedly because of be introduced for 4 July. From there, an additional larger number of countries might be added at a later date, including Scandinavian states and low risk Caribbean Islands, the paper added.

It comes after the transport secretary Grant Shapps said the measure would only be agreed for countries with a coronavirus test-and-trace system at the exact same standard as the UK’s.

Asked by the Commons Transport Select Committee what the “key considerations” are in the negotiations with other nations to set up an air bridge, Mr Shapps said the capability of a country to alert people if they will be in contact with someone who has coronavirus is one of the facets.

Outlining the questions being asked by UK officials, that he said: “Do they will have something comparable to our NHS Test-and-Trace system? The test-and-trace system is enormous here now. We’ve got the capability to test much more than is immediately required but that could allow for any uplift anywhere.

“Does the country we’re talking to have that kind of capability?”

He added that the amount and trajectory of the illness in a destination would also be a key consideration.

Mr Shapps said: “I comprehend entirely the pain that aviation is certainly going through. I am aware both for airports, for airlines and also for ground handlers as well, this coronavirus is a huge complete disaster.

“The only thing that may be worse is if the country will not continue the task it’s doing on getting on top of it.

“That’s why quarantine has been introduced at a spot where we were getting along with it.

“I know there’s a lot of arguments about what we should have been doing at the beginning,” that he said, adding: “No, the chief medical officer told me at the beginning that (quarantine) would not be a solution from the outset.”

It comes as the number of people looking to book a quick getaway reportedly surges.

Citing data from price comparison website Travelsupermarket, The Times reports the firm has seen a 52 per cent upsurge in people booking a trip when compared with two weeks ago — with seven of the top twenty destinations considered for trips being in Spain.

Additional reporting by Press Association