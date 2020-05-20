Coronavirus: Afghan girls make ventilators out of car parts

Image caption



Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics staff has turned it concentrate on coronavirus sufferers – by making reasonably priced ventilators out of car parts.

The youngsters made headlines in 2017 once they gained a particular award at a world competitors within the US.

Now they’re racing towards time to ship ventilators by the tip of May, at a fraction of the market worth.

Afghanistan, reeling from years of conflict, has a most of simply 400 ventilators for a inhabitants of 38.9 million.

So far, greater than 7,650 coronavirus circumstances and 178 deaths have been confirmed, however the authorities concern the state of affairs may worsen and overwhelm an already fragile healthcare system.

“It’s important even if we can save one life with our effort,” staff member Nahid Rahimi, 17, advised the BBC.

Known because the “Afghan Dreamers”, the girls come from the western province of Herat, the place Afghanistan’s first case of Covid-19 was reported.

It’s the nation’s hotspot for the pandemic as a result of of its shut proximity to Iran, the area’s epicentre of the outbreak.

The girls, aged between 14 and 17, have constructed a prototype utilizing a motor from a used Toyota Corolla and a sequence drive from a Honda motorbike.

They say their ventilators will give momentary reduction to sufferers with respiratory problem in an emergency when commonplace ventilators usually are not out there.

“I feel so proud to be part of a team that is trying to do something meaningful to support our doctors and nurses – they are our heroes at this time,” says staff captain, Somaya Faruqi.

The world scarcity of ventilators is an issue and their hefty worth of $30,000 (£24,000) to $50,000 (£40,700) on the worldwide market means many poorer international locations cannot afford them.

But the youngsters say they’re constructing the much-needed system for lower than $600 every.

With outlets closed and town of Herat below lockdown, the problem that the girls are dealing with is travelling outdoors the province to supply parts.

But the founder of the group, Roya Mahboob, an entrepreneur who has been amongst Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People within the World, says her staff continues to be hoping to ship the ventilators by the tip of May.

“They’re about 70% finished. The only thing we’re lacking is the air sensor, which we’re trying to source rather than build from scratch as it takes time.

“The first section is full and it was examined in a hospital two days in the past. The staff are engaged on section two, which as soon as accomplished may be launched to the market.”

With a less than 30% female literacy rate in the country, the teenagers hope their project will inspire others and change the perception of women in the engineering industry.

“It [being able to make ventilators] reveals the significance of educating girls at a younger age and the position of girls as energetic residents in our society,” says another team member, Elham Mansori, 16.

The initiative has been welcomed by the Afghan government.

“I’m glad President Ashraf Ghani has personally ordered the authorities to look into our mission and to assist us in any means attainable” says Ms Mahboob.

The Afghan health ministry is supporting the girls.

“We respect their initiative however like some other scientific analysis, there are phases for it, like discovery and growth, pre-clinical analysis and when it is supplied available in the market it is analysed and authorised,” Waheed Mayar, spokesperson for the health ministry, told the BBC.

“Patient security is our precedence so we’ve got to make certain the system is examined on animals in laboratories first earlier than being tried on coronavirus sufferers.”