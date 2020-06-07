Coronavirus ‘a devastating blow for world economy’

Image copyright

Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is really a “devastating blow” for the world economy, based on World Bank President David Malpass.

Mr Malpass warned that huge amounts of people might have their livelihoods affected by the pandemic.

He said that the economic fallout could last for a decade.

In May, Mr Malpass warned that 60 million people could be pushed into “extreme poverty” by the results of coronavirus.

The World Bank defines “extreme poverty” as living on less than $1.90 (£1.55) per person daily.

However, within an interview on Friday Mr Malpass said that significantly more than 60 million people can find themselves with less than £1 per day to call home on.

Coronavirus: World Bank warns 60m prone to ‘extreme poverty’

David Malpass: Who is Trump’s pick for World Bank president?

Mr Malpass told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend: “It [coronavirus] is a huge devastating blow for the economy.

“The combination of the pandemic it self, and the shutdowns, has meant huge amounts of people whose livelihoods have now been disrupted. That’s concerning.

“Both the direct consequences, meaning lost income, but also then the health consequences, the social consequences, are really harsh.”

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



David Malpass has described coronavirus as a “devastating blow for the world economy”





Mr Malpass warned this has been those who can least afford it who’ve suffered the absolute most.

“We can see that with the stock market in the US being relatively high, and yet people in the poor countries being not only unemployed, but unable to get any work even in the informal sector. And that’s going to have consequences for a decade.”

The World Bank, along side its counterparts, has been providing support to the worst affected countries, but says a lot more is needed.

It is contacting commercial lenders such as banks and pension funds to supply debt relief to poor countries.

He would also like them to help make the terms of the loans clearer, so other investors are far more confident about putting money into those economies.

Targeted government support and measures to shore up the private sector are also crucial to rebuild economies, the World Bank argues.

Investment and support would create jobs in areas like manufacturing, to replace those in the worst affected sectors, such as for example tourism, that might have been permanently lost.

‘Tensions and inequality’

Mr Malpass admits the injury to global trade, and inclinations to bring supply chains nearer to home or erect trade barriers, really are a challenge.

“When trade is reduced, that creates its set of tensions and inequality… I’m sure [the global economy] will undoubtedly be interconnected in the foreseeable future, maybe significantly less than it was pre-COVID.”

But fundamentally, Mr Malpass said the “catastrophe” might be overcome, and that people were “flexible, they’re resilient” .

“I think you can find paths, it’s effort for countries and governments to do that.

“But we can encourage that effort… I’m an optimist, on the long run, that human nature is strong, and innovation is real. The world is moving fast and connectivity… hasn’t been higher. And in order that gives hope for the near future.”

However, that he admits the process is getting the proper plans in position at the proper time – and meanwhile, the pain could be considerable.