Coronavirus: 8 million workers now on furlough scheme, says Treasury

Some 8 million UK workers are now furloughed on the federal government’s Job Retention Scheme, an increase of 500,000 on final week, the Treasury stated on Tuesday.
The furlough scheme, which sees the state pay as much as 80 per cent of every worker’s wages, has been praised for protecting individuals linked to their jobs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
It has value £11.1bn thus far, the Treasury stated.
More follows…
