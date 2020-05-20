Coronavirus: 5 million cases of Covid-19 now recorded globally

Five million cases of coronavirus have now been recorded world wide, simply over 5 months after the virus first emerged.
The milestone comes as many international locations start to ease restrictions on populations which have been locked down for months.
The illness, which emerged in China in late 2019 is thought to have brought about over 325,000 deaths thus far.
More follows…
