Coronavirus: 40 million Americans unemployed since start of pandemic, figures show

More than 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment final week because the coronavirus pandemic continued to trigger on of the most important stretches of job loss in US historical past, with over 40 million reporting of a loss of work since the outbreak started.

The price of first-time candidates requesting unemployment help has fallen for eight weeks consecutively, although the weekly figures stay traditionally excessive.

A complete of almost 41 million individuals have sought unemployment advantages since the start of the pandemic, whereas the most recent report signifies a remaining 21 million individuals stay with out work.





The unemployment price has in the meantime climbed to the best level since the Great Depression, as analysts forecasted these figures to stay within the double digits by the summer time months, and a few estimating it may attain 20 p.c in May.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the gross home product, the broadest measure of financial well being, fell at an annual price of 5 p.c within the first quarter, an even bigger decline than the 4.Eight p.c drop first estimated a month in the past.

It was the most important quarterly decline since an 8.Four p.c fall within the fourth quarter of 2008 throughout the depths of the monetary disaster.

The downward revision to first quarter GDP mirrored weaker funding by companies of their inventories which was partially offset by barely stronger client spending.

Economists believed the lockdowns that shut large swaths of the financial system and triggered the layoffs of thousands and thousands of staff will ship the GDP sinking at an annual price of 40% within the present quarter. That could be the most important quarterly decline on data that return to 1947. It could be 4 instances the scale of the earlier decline set again in 1958.

Many forecasters imagine progress will rebound sharply within the July-September quarter with the Congressional Budget Office predicting GDP will rise at an annual price of 21.5 p.c. Still, that achieve wouldn’t be almost sufficient to make up for the financial output that was misplaced throughout the first and second quarters.

And many economists fear that the optimistic GDP efficiency being forecast for the second half of the yr could not come about if the present efforts to re-open the financial system don’t go nicely. If the stress-free of stay-at-home guidelines ends in a second wave of the coronavirus that might be a critical setback to efforts to get shoppers out buying once more in shops and consuming in eating places.

The Associated Press contributed to this report