Coronavirus: 150 people break lockdown advice to attend a funeral in Kent

A 17-year-old boy was significantly injured when he was hit by a bike after 150 people flouted coronavirus lockdown steering to attend a funeral.

Kent Police stated they allowed the gathering in Sittingbourne to go forward as a result of they got “very little notice” and wished to permit mourners the chance to grieve.

However there have been experiences of “disruptive and anti-social riding” by the massive variety of motorcyclists at the funeral and two males aged 24 and 32 had been arrested on suspicion of harmful driving and driving with out a licence.





The 17-year-old was attending the funeral on foot and was hit by a bike at about 10.40am on Thursday. He was taken to hospital with head accidents and stays in a crucial situation.

Chief Inspector Neil Loudon of Kent Police stated: ‘Some critical incidents passed off throughout this gathering which have had an influence not solely on those that had been concerned, but in addition the broader group.

“As a result, there will be an increased presence of police officers in and around Sittingbourne in the coming days and weeks whilst enquiries take place and to provide some local reassurance.”

The pressure stated it was knowledgeable concerning the funeral on Sheppey Way the earlier night and “was therefore unable to speak to those attending to encourage them to adhere to social distancing measures”.

Chief Inspector Loudon stated: “A call was made to permit the funeral to go forward throughout what was little doubt a tough time for individuals who had misplaced a beloved one.

“Officers’ priority was to maintain a presence while offering protection to the wider community around any health concerns they may have had.”

He added: “Our investigation continues and where there are clear acts of anti-social behaviour, crime, and persistent breaches of coronavirus legislation then we will seek to identify and prosecute these.”

Funerals are permitted in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic however the authorities has stated that solely shut members of the family or members of the family ought to attend.

