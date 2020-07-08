Coronavirus: 14 Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

QATAR AIRWAYS REQUIRING PASSENGERS TO WEAR FACE MASK AND SHIELD WHILE ONBOARD

“We are supporting our team members in their recovery, and other employees involved in the training have been self-monitoring their health, in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidance provided to us,” a spokesperson for Hawaiian confirmed on Tuesday, per USA Today.

“We have also reinforced our office protocols to keep our employees safe and have temporarily canceled our flight attendant training in order to deep clean our facilities.”

A representative for the carrier was not instantly available to offer further comment.

Amid the coronavirus health crisis, Hawaii has mandated a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors, though starting next month they will be able to prevent the quarantine order if they can offer proof of an adverse test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of travel.

Those who can not produce proof a negative test would nevertheless be required to quarantine for 14 days.

As of Wednesday morning, the Hawaii State Department of Health reports that there have been 1,071 cases of COVID-19 in the Aloha State. The viral disease has claimed the lives of 19 people.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.