Coronavirus: 111-year-old Chilean woman recovers

Image copyright

SENAMA Image caption



After recovering from Covid-19, Juana Zúñiga is trying ahead to her 112th birthday





At 111, Juana Zúñiga has grow to be the oldest affected person in Chile to get well from Covid-19, officers within the South American nation have mentioned.

Ms Zúñiga examined optimistic after an outbreak at her care dwelling.

Despite affected by respiratory issues even earlier than the pandemic, she was not severely affected by the virus.

“She did not have any symptoms and very few bouts of fever, which was good,” the care dwelling’s director mentioned.

The care dwelling’s director, María Paz Sordo added that they needed to transfer Ms Zúñiga, who is called Juanita, to a distinct a part of the house to maintain her remoted from different residents. “Taking her out of her habitat was the most difficult thing.”

She has been a resident of the care dwelling close to the capital, Santiago, ever since her sister, with whom she lived, died six years in the past.

In April, seven employees and 18 residents on the dwelling – amongst them Juanita – examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Juanita was moved to an isolation ward, the place she was cared for by members of the federal government’s National Service for the Elderly. She stayed on the isolation ward for 28 days.

Originally from Valparaíso, a metropolis on the Chilean coast, Juanita, who by no means married or had any kids, used to have her personal enterprise. She will flip 112 in July.

Chile has greater than 82,000 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus and greater than 800 folks have died.