Coronation Street to resume filming without older cast, ITV announces

Coronation Street will resume filming on Tuesday 9 June following its 10-week enforced shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The widespread ITV cleaning soap’s return to the cobbles means it should stay on-air by summer season without a transmission break. Showrunners plan to movie three episodes every week on the studios in Trafford, Manchester.

Corrie and its sister cleaning soap Emmerdale are amongst a variety of programmes making a return to manufacturing, which was authorised by UK authorities this week supplied security measures are put in place.





On Coronation Street, this contains the designation of crew to a particular studio or exterior set, plus social distancing measures and each day temperature checks for forged and crew.

Older or extra weak forged members is not going to be on set through the preliminary return to filming.

John Whiston, ITV’s managing director of continuous drama, mentioned: “Getting to this level has taken an enormous quantity of labor and goodwill from an enormous variety of individuals, not least our forged and crew. With the height previous, all indications are that the time is true for a return to filming.

“And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible. I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”