Corona COR-90 compact fridge



Price: $235.46

(as of Aug 28,2020 19:08:53 UTC – Details)



The perfect compact fridge for you home, office, or dorm room The Corona Compact Beer Fridge by Koolatron features official Corona branding, and has a 3. 2 Cubic Foot (90 Liters) capacity. This compact fridge provides ample space to store all your favorite drinks and snacks. Can’t find a bottle opener? No Problem. There is a built-in bottle opener that lets you enjoy your drinks in cans or bottles. The mini fridge is built with a high quality and efficient compressor, which can cool quickly to your desired temperature. The compact fridge features three removable shelves and a reversible door hinge that lets you easily open or close the door from both sides. This mini fridge has a flat-back design and an adjustable temperature dial so you can set your desired temperature range between 28°F and 50°F (-2°C and 10°C). The refrigerator door is also equipped with a convenient can dispenser that holds up to five cans. Simply load the cans from the top. To dispense a can, simply draw one out from the bottom.

Official Corona design – Eye-catching design, ideal for home, office, dorm room, or games room

3. 2 Cubic Foot (90 Liters) capacity – This compact fridge has enough space to store all your favorite snacks and drinks

Temperature range between 28°F and 50°F (-2°C and 10°C) – Use the mechanical thermostat to select your desired cooling level

High quality compressor cooling – Efficient and dependable cooling power to keep all your drinks cold

Built-in bottle opener – Enjoy Corona in cans or bottles with the built-in bottle opener