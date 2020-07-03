Cornwall braces for influx of 80,000 tourists as hospitality industry reopens on ‘Super Saturday’

Cornwall could see a staggering 80,000 tourists entering the county this week-end, as organizations open their doors on ‘Super Saturday’.

There is anticipated to be an influx of visitors as hotels, campsites, pubs and restaurants are allowed to open on July 4, for initially since lockdown.

Hotels, AirBnBs, campsites and caravan parks are gearing as much as welcome tourists opting for staycations, instead of travelling abroad, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Cornwall leader Malcolm Bell said there might be between 75,000 and 80,000 visitors flocking to the county this week-end, Cornwall Live reported.

He said this figure is down 30% on usual tourist numbers currently of year, but that it’s expected to rise to 100,000 in the coming weeks.

Mr Bell said that not all accommodation providers want to open this weekend, with some holiday parks and hotels opening on Monday or later next week.

He added that some hotels could be running at 50% occupancy for the very first few days to be sure they are ready for guests, after bringing staff straight back from furlough.

He said: ‘It will feel a lot busier and the roads will feel busy as we haven’t had the run up that individuals normally have. But it won’t be as busy as normal at this time of year.

‘I have heard of people attempting to come down at nighttime on Saturday but places have been sensible and said come down at the normal times.’

Cornwall Council leader Julian German said that he was ‘incredibly impressed’ that hospitality organizations were able to adapt and ensure they are safe for clients.

In anticipation of the surge in demand, a pop-up socially distanced restaurant has been built in Cornwall.

Diners at the Anti Social club in Polzeath, Cornwall, will soon be split into split dining pods with serving hatches under one marquee.

And Hugh Ridgway, owner of the nearby St Moritz Hotel near Rock in Cornwall, which includes been making preparations, said he has been inundated with bookings.

He said: ‘Our self-catering accommodations are full for July and August, which we would are expectant of.

‘People have been waiting and waiting to stay in hotels and now our phones have become busy, our online bookings are very busy.

‘We are very lucky here in St Moritz which our architecture means all of our resort rooms can be occupied in a safe and socially distanced manner.’

Confronted with the impossible problem of feeding guests at the restaurant while keeping diners two metres apart, the hotel has kitted it as a pop-up restaurant.

Up to 96 guests at the St Moritz Hotel & Spa will be seated in 16 private dining rooms, with staff wearing face masks serve food through service hatches in each room.

This ensures diners remain in their family ‘bubble’ and are separated from other guests and staff.

Travel in the UK has been creeping up as lockdown is loosened, and is anticipated to soar on Super Saturday as people go on retreats (London data, pictured)

This comes as Britain is defined to see a rise in summer staycations this year, as cautious holidaymakers turn their backs on foreign trips and look nearer to home for post-lockdown retreats.

Millions are expected to desert their homes on Super Saturday to stay the night time with family and friends for initially in months.

Despite the efforts of ministers to establish dozens of air bridges to overseas holiday destinations, evidence suggests people are embracing holidays in the home.

A Tripadvisor spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We have observed a surge in Brits planning holidays in the UK come early july, which is a good sign for hotels and restaurants domestically.

‘Holidays at the seaside or in the countryside have been in especially popular – with travel searches for trips to the Lake District growing faster than somewhere else in the country.’

Hotels have already been overhauling operations to aspect in social distancing while also giving rooms deep cleans (St Moritz pictured)

A total ten million folks are expected to hit the road this weekend, a poll for the RAC found.

Nearly seven million are organizing overnight stays with friends or family, while around two million drivers will head off for ‘staycation’ breaks at campsites.

Some 680,000 drivers plan to visit caravan web sites, while one million will always be in hotels, B&Bs or other self-catering accommodation.

Hotels have been overhauling operations to factor in social distancing while also giving rooms deep cleans.

UK Accommodation searches on Tripadvisor were growing quicker than every other European country, with the exception of Ireland.

And the information also indicated that Britons were not ready to wait for their getaways – half of all searches this week were for bookings this month.

Countryside and seaside resorts were the most popular places for tourists, with the Lake District an especially popular hotspot (St Moritz pictured)

Windermere, Whitby, Torquay, Bowness-on-Windermere and Newquay were the five towns where hotels attracted the greatest surge in traffic.

Picnic areas, cycling, hiking, canoeing and horse Riding were the absolute most requested amenities, suggesting holidaymakers’ hankering to be outdoors.

Richard Leafe, the Lake District National Park Authority’s leader, today said he was delighted to be welcoming back guests to the Cumbria beauty spot.

He urged visitors to ‘be kind together and support our local businesses as we all get accustomed to this new, post-lockdown, way of life’.