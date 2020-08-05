Cornonavirus: Crisis-hit Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy

Virgin Atlantic has actually submitted for bankruptcy in the United States as the worldwide air travel market feels the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK-based airline company is looking for defense under chapter 15 of the United States bankruptcy code, which enables a foreign debtor to protect properties in the nation.

It is the 2nd Virgin- branded airline company to struggle this year. Virgin Australia entered into administration in April.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia’s brand-new owner Bain Capital is set to cut 3,000 tasks.

Virgin Atlantic’s United States bankruptcy court filing stated it had actually worked out a handle stakeholders “for a consensual recapitalization” that will get financial obligation off its balance sheet and “immediately position it for sustainable long-term growth”.

The relocation comes less than a month after the business stated it had actually concurred a rescue offer worth ₤ 1.2 bn ($ 1.6 bn) to protect its future beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Under that prepare Richard Branson’s Virgin Group injected ₤200 m, with extra funds offered by financiers and financial institutions.

The billionaire Virgin manager had a demand for UK federal government cash turned down, leaving the airline company in a race versus time to protect brand-new …