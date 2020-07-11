Cornish estate including part of beach goes on sale for £8million

An estate including a campsite, houses, a cafe and ownership of part of one of Britain’s best beaches has gone on sale having an asking price of £8million.

Sandy Acres, near Hayle, overlooks St Ives Bay, Cornwall, and contains been in family ownership for 50 years.

The 124-acre estate includes ownership of part of the three-mile long Gwithian Beach.

Sandy Acres, a 124-acre estate near Hayle, Cornwall, overlooks St Ives Bay and has gone on sale with an selling price of £8million

The estate includes eight eco-friendly lodges as well as five other residential dwellings including a four-bed main home with a two-bed annex

The 124-acre estate includes ownership of part of the three-mile long Gwithian Beach

Chris Anderson, from property agent Carter Jonas, said it absolutely was the ‘most amazing spot’.

He said: ‘It has a natural, wild feel. When you stand on the dunes at the end of the track and look out over the bay, everything seems trivial and life is good.’

The estate, named following the winding track that leads to the dunes, includes eight eco-friendly lodges, a 30-pitch campsite, and five other residential dwellings including a four-bed main house with a two-bed annex.

The estate includes ownership of part of the three-mile long Gwithian Beach which regularly appears in lists of the UK’s most readily useful beaches

Sandy Acres, named after the winding track leading to the dunes, features a 30-pitch campsite on its grounds

The lodge features a large and modern open-plan dining, living and home looking over a veranda having an outdoor seating area

Mr Anderson said it absolutely was a unique property that had been sensitively developed.

He said: ‘It combines that opportunity to live somewhere amazing and revel in it as a home alongside running a great business.’

Also contained in the sale will be a beach cafe, three car parks, a yoga school and a surf school.

The lodges have large windows to let in natural light on the upstairs and downstairs of the home as well as solar panel systems on its roof

The large living area features a grey corner sofa and chairs in-front of a wall-mounted TELEVISION with large windows opening out on to a veranda

In the dining area, there’s a table seating six people in front of a smaller window with a log burner in the corner of the room

Much of the website has been classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of the South West Coast Path runs on the dunes alongside the beach.

The golden sands of Gwithian Beach, which extend from the mouth of the Hayle estuary to Godrevy, are well-liked by surfers and regularly can be found in lists of the UK’s best beaches, including topping a recent round-up in The Sun.

The buyer would own the beach corresponding with the width of the land to the mean high water mark.

Mr Anderson said the present owners would ideally such as the estate to be bought by ‘someone they feel will be great future custodians’.

There can be a large window behind the grey settee so the living area gets a lot of natural light through the day

The grey and white kitchen is spacious, with silver and wood accents and plenty of storage space

There’s your bathroom in the upstairs of the lodge. It has neutral tones with a big shower and black and white sink

The outside area of this lodge has a secluded feel as it’s not over looked by other properties and the window looks on the countryside

As well because the lodges, the campsite and the beach, the estate also has a surfing school and teaches yoga classes