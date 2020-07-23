Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus will help your phone survive drops from a 2-meter height

Corning has today revealed its newest screen protective option– the Gorilla Glass Victus– which is successful the Gorilla Glass 6. The business states its new item effectively endured a drop from a height of 2 meters on to hard, rough surface areas in laboratory tests, something aluminosilicate glasses from competitors stop working when the drop height is as low as 0.8 meters.

Talking about enhancements, Corning states the Gorilla Glass Victus is 2x more scratch resistant compared to the Gorilla Glass 6. And when compared to the aluminosilicate glasses from unnamed competitors, Corning’s offering is promoted to be a minimum of 4x more long lasting, which is a strong claim in itself.

Corning likewise states the Gorilla Glass Victus enhances both ‘drop and scratch performance for the first time ever in the Gorilla Glass family,’ however technical information to validate or state upon the claims are yet to be exposed. As for OEMs, Samsung will be the very first partner brand name to launching a gadget rocking a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus for defense.