Cornelius Fredericks: Three charged in death of Michigan teen who went into cardiac arrest

A fourth person was charged with negligence for allegedly failing woefully to seek sufficient medical care for the teenager.

Cornelius Fredericks was staying at Lakeside Academy, a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo designed for young adults ages 12 to 18 placed through the foster care system or by their parents for behavioral health services.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced the charges Wednesday throughout a news conference.

The three staff members charged had restrained Fredericks across his torso, causing his death, Getting said. CNN has now reached out to Getting’s office several times to obtain the names of those who have already been charged, lawyers for the defendants and much more details about the case. What the lawsuit says happened On April 29, Fredericks allegedly threw part of a sandwich at yet another resident and Lakeside staff used an “improper restraint” on him, which resulted in him going into cardiac arrest, based on the lawsuit. Two days afterwards May 1, Fredericks died, the lawsuit states. Tenia Goshay, who is representing Fredericks’s estate, is requesting $100 million in damages, attorney Jonathan Marko told CNN. After Fredericks’s death, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a study into the facility. In the full report provided to CNN, officials said that staff initiated restraint which was “significantly disproportionate” to Fredericks’s behavior, and the facility didn’t follow its own restraint policy. MDHHS has since terminated all contracts with Lakeside and it has begun the legal process to revoke its license, according to a press release from the agency. At the full time of the investigation, MDHHS found “10 licensing violations, including a failure to follow rules related to resident restraint and discipline,” the news release said. In a statement to CNN, Sequel Youth & Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, said it really is “making the necessary changes to ensure something like this never happens again.” “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cornelius and acted quickly to terminate all staff involved. Additionally, we have removed the former executive director of Lakeside from the organization,” the statement reads.

