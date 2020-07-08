Cornelius Fredericks death: Attorney releases video showing 16-year-old being restrained and given chest compressions later

The teen later went in to cardiac arrest following the incident and died in a hospital two days later, according to case filed by his family and a written report from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Lakeside Academy, where Fredericks lived, is a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, designed for young adults placed through the foster care system or by their parents for behavioral health services.

The 18-minute video does not have any audio and does not seem to be continuous, as multiple jump cuts come in the video.

“It appears that the video is missing parts … we do not know at this time who took the parts out or what happened to them,” an assistant for Fieger told CNN.

The video seems to show people restraining Fredericks on the ground for approximately eight minutes. Three facility workers, Michael Mosley, 47, and Zachary Solis, 28, and Heather McLogan, 48, have now been charged with involuntary manslaughter and daughter or son abuse charges. Mosley’s attorney, Kiana Garrity, told CNN her client entered a plea of simple. Garrity said her client was following protocol constantly. Anastase Markou, a lawyer representing McLogan, told CNN her client voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday and premiered on your own bond. “This is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and the Kalamazoo community. However, justice cannot be served by an injustice,” Markou said in a statement. “My client, Heather McLogan, has done nothing criminal and when the evidence is in, she will be vindicated.” Don Sappanos, an attorney for Solis, previously told CNN his client followed procedures set down by superiors. “He is a gentle giant and had a great relationship with these kids,” Sappanos said about Solis. CNN has reached out to Lakeside Academy for comment on the release of the video. Sequel Youth and Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, previously told CNN that the staff’s actions were not good facility’s restraint policy. “The restraint was not conducted in accordance with our policies and training. At Sequel, it is our policy to only use restraints as an emergency safety intervention in two situations: 1) when a student exhibits imminent danger to self and 2) when a student exhibits imminent danger to others, and in those cases to use the minimal level of intervention possible.”

