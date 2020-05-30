Cornel West traces US unrest to Obama failures: ‘Black faces in high places’ couldn’t deliver

“The Black Lives Matter movement emerged under a black president, black attorney general, and black homeland security and they couldn’t deliver,” West mentioned concerning the Obama administration throughout a CNN interview Friday evening.

“The Black Lives Matter movement emerged under a black president, black attorney general, and black homeland security and they couldn’t deliver.” — Cornel West

RAPPER KILLER MIKE PLEADS TO CNN: ‘STOP FEEDING FEAR AND ANGER EVERY DAY’

The civil unrest on show throughout America this week has its roots a lot deeper than Floyd’s demise on Monday, he mentioned.

“I think we are witnessing America as a failed social experiment,” West mentioned. “And what I imply by that’s that the historical past of black folks for over 200-something years in America has been taking a look at America’s failure.

“Its capitalist economy could not generate and deliver, in such a way that people could live lives of decency,” he added. “The nation-state, its criminal justice system, its legal system could not generate protection of rights and liberties.”

West referred to this week’s protests and riots as the results of a “perfect storm” of failures at “different levels of the American empire” and that regardless of the warnings, the “chickens are coming home to roost.”

“It is a lynching at the highest level, nobody can deny it,” West continued. “And I thank God that we have people in the streets. Could you imagine this kind of lynching taking place and people are indifferent, people don’t care, people are callous?”

West went on to declare that the “system cannot reform itself.”

The nationwide protests had been sparked by the demise of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes as he was being arrested on suspicion of forgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage that went viral after the arrest confirmed Floyd telling the police officer “I can’t breathe” as passersby begged the officers to get off him. Moments later, Floyd grew to become nonresponsive and was pronounced lifeless a short while later at a neighborhood hospital.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter. The different three officers concerned with the arrest have been fired amid calls for his or her arrest.