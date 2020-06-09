Cormorant lands Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial | Racing News

Cormorant made all to present Aidan O’Brien one other victory within the Derrinstown Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

The Ballydoyle coach has dominated the Group Three contest and this was his 13th winner of the 10-furlong characteristic since 1998, though it got here as a slight shock as Padraig Beggy’s mount was the 12-1 outsider of the five-runner discipline.

Quickly to the entrance, the Kingman colt was in a position to quicken off the bend and whereas stablemate and favorite Russian Emperor gave chase beneath Seamie Heffernan, he was nonetheless half a size down on the line.

Beggy – who the Derby for O’Brien aboard 40-1 likelihood Wings Of Eagles in 2017 – mentioned: “He’s a colt that had loads of racing final yr and I feel that stood to him.

“He jumped out, knew his job, went a superb gallop and from midway he saved galloping like Aidan mentioned he would and saved going properly.

“He’s a sincere horse, it was first-time blinkers and so they appeared to work. He saved discovering lots. I used to be good and aggressive with him and from midway acquired him going.

“The last furlong I was letting him just do enough to win.”

He added: “He’s a horse that can hopefully keep on improving. I’d say as the year goes on he might even handle a little bit of cut in the ground.”