Cormac Sharvin leads packed leaderboard at English Championship

Cormac Sharvin leads the European Tour’s English Championship after 18 holes.

The 27- year-old Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 63 Thursday at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, England, and discovers himself a shot clear of a logjam at 7 under.

Former Illinois standout Thomas Detry, who directly lost to Sam Horsfield recently at the English Open, shares 2nd with Jason Scrivener, Min Woo Lee, Scott Vincent, David Howell and Laurie Canter.

Nicolas Colsaerts and red-hot Rasmus Hojgaard belong to a 12- method tie for 8th at 6 under.