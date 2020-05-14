Corey La Barrie’s YouTube Collaborators Break Their Silence After His Tragic Death

The YouTube group is reeling over the tragic demise of Corey La Barrie.

As we reported, the vlogger died in a drunk-driving crash on Sunday, May 10 on the age of 25. Two days later, Corey’s YouTube accomplice Crawford Collins broke his silence on the tragedy with a tribute to his late buddy and collaborator.

In a touching Instagram publish, Crawford wrote:

“From the the 1st day I met you you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had. Anytime i needed help with a video or had no money to call an uber or needed a place to stay you were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same.”

He added:

“You are the perfect example of a supportive friend and what everyone is saying about you supports that 1000x over. You always lived life to the fullest (even though it often got us into some trouble) and those memories we share I will cherish forever. I’m gonna miss you yelling at me to “edit the video!” otherwise you asking me “did you send in the footage?” and I want extra then something that we may have achieved all the large plans that we had for the long run. But I take consolation in realizing how many individuals you impacted positively in such a short while and due to that your legacy will dwell ceaselessly. I’ve by no means been a lot of a author and I may converse for hours about how a lot you’ve impacted me and everybody round you however i’ll finish this one right here. You’re a legend bro. Love you at all times.”

Crawford isn’t the one vlogger who spoke out about Corey’s demise. YouTube star Kian Lawley additionally mourned the influencer, writing in a publish:

“This doesn’t feel real… still can’t believe it. Corey, man, u left us too soon. U were the best friend anybody could ever ask for. I’ve known you for so damn long, whenever anybody asks me how long we have been friends for, I would say ‘too long.’ …U were loved and cherished by so many people and you still are. We will never forget you buddy. There will not be a day that goes by that anybody who knew you would not think about you. U are with us in our thoughts and spirit every damn day man.”

So heartbreaking.

Corey’s brother Jarrad La Barrie confirmed on Monday that the YouTuber was within the passenger seat of the car along with his “drunk” buddy driving when the lethal accident occurred.

Ink Master tattoo artist Daniel Silva was arrested on Monday in connection to the crash and booked on a felony homicide cost. He’s reportedly being held on $200,000 bail.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe web page has additionally been created to boost funds for the YouTube star’s memorial. It has already surpassed its $150,000 objective with over $164,000 raised by over 9,000 donors.

Our hearts proceed to exit to Corey’s buddies, household, and followers throughout this troublesome time.