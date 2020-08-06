Corey Graves invites announce desk rival Byron Saxton to WWE After the Bell

Although Corey Graves is understood to utter the words “shut up, Saxton” regularly throughout WWE shows, The Savior of Misbehavior puts aside his on-screen bitterness with Byron Saxton today on a funny WWE After the Bell, offered any place you get your podcasts.

Join Corey and Byron as they discuss their shared memories of FCW and gaining from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, their affinity for “E-Feds” throughout their youth which time Byron was kicked right in the “discos” by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

