Corbin’s Corner landlord sues Old Navy for $231K in unpaid rent

The owner of West Hartford’s Corbin’s Corner retail center has actually submitted a claim looking for more than $231,000 from its Old Navy occupant for unpaid rent.

Court files reveal Florida property financial investment company Regency Centers on July 7 submitted a claim in state Superior Court in Hartford looking for to recover $231,838 for rent and other charges due under its lease contract with international garments business Old Navy, which is a department of the San Francisco- based clothes seller Gap Inc.

The claim claims Old Navy owes base rent payments of about $53,890 for the months of April, May and June, in addition to 10s of countless dollars for property tax, insurance coverage and other costs.

On June 8, Regency Centers, which handles 419 retail centers, or 56 million square feet throughout the nation, sent out a notification of default letter to Old Navy for failure to pay rent.

In spite of notifications of default, lawyer Matthew Schenker of law practice Fox Rothschild in New York City, who represents the landlord, stated that Old Navy “failed and refused, and continues to fail and refuse to make any of the requested payments and has failed to abide by the terms of the lease for the premises.”

Gap Inc. is facing similar litigation in Fairfield and around the nation as it apparently suspended rent payment at …