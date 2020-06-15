Coral-Eclipse return at Sandown still on for Enable | Racing News

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown remains probably the most likely comeback target for superstar mare Enable.

The daughter of Nathaniel was just denied in her bid for an historic third consecutive victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the end of last season, filling the runner-up spot behind Waldgeist to end her sequence of 12 straight victories.

Less than the usual fortnight later, Enable’s owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah delighted racing fans by confirming his charge would stay in training as a six-year-old – with a return to Paris in the autumn top of the agenda.

Connections decided against an appearance at Royal Ascot, however the owner’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe reports the John Gosden-trained mare to be firmly on course for the Eclipse on July 5 carrying out a pleasing work-out under Frankie Dettori a week ago.

“It’s been a gradual build-up – she’s a six-year-old mare, so I don’t think John wants to do anything too quickly,” Grimthorpe told Sky Sports Racing.

“She’s always told us when she’s ready to go, rather than the other way round. She’s had a couple of good works on the Limekilns on the Round Gallop – nothing too strenuous, but Frankie (Dettori) sat on her on Friday, and I think was very happy with her.”

Enable won the Eclipse, Ascot’s King George and the Yorkshire Oaks en route to the Arc last year – and the same campaign could be in the offing.

Grimthorpe added: “She’s coming (to hand). I think Prince Khalid is happy that individuals go to the Eclipse. She’s held it’s place in good form.

“I think it’s fair to state she will build-up towards the Arc. How she gets there will be as much as her and John. I imagine it will likely be a fairly similar pattern (to last year) – you will find only so many races that fall at the proper time for her to access ParisLongchamp.

“The Arc is the main target, and we’ll be guided by that.”