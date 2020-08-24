Cops shoot black Wisconsin man as he gets into car

A video published online Sunday reveals law enforcement officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting a black man as he gets into a car.

The video circulating on social media reveals 2 cops with weapons drawn tracking a man on Sunday afternoon as he strolls to a gray van and opens the motorist’s side door to get in.

One of the officers then gets him by the back of his tank top and appears to shoot him at close quarters. A fusillade can be heard, followed by a car horn, and onlookers shouting.

The Kenosha Police Department stated in a declaration that cops were reacting to a domestic occurrence at around 5:10 p.m. when they were “involved in an officer-involved shooting.”

The gunshot victim– recognized as 29-year-old Jacob Blake– was air-lifted to Froedtert Hospital and was noted in major condition, cops stated.

A relative informed Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV that Blake’s kids remained in the lorry when cops shot their papa.

At least half a lots witnesses told the Kenosha News that the man had actually been attempting to separate a battle in between 2 ladies. They stated cops tasered him which they heard 7 gunshots call out.

A big crowd collected at the scene of the shooting in the future Sunday, with some individuals climbing up atop team cars and trucks and breaking the windows, local reports said.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement Sunday night in assistance of the victim.

“Jacob Blake was shot in the back numerous times, in broad daytime, in …