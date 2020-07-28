Cops search for two men who ‘slapped an 89-year-old woman in the face and set her shirt on fire’

The New York Police Department are browsing for two men who slapped an 89- year-old woman in the face prior to lighting her shirt on fire this month.

The troubling event taken place on July 14 when an senior Chinese homeowner was outdoors her house in Brooklyn.

Authorities stated the two believes approached the woman and, without caution, struck her throughout theface

Then, they apparently set the back of her shirt on fire with a match or a lighter prior to they got away the scene.

Surveillance video launched by the NYPD programs two men, both using hats and masks that protect their face, strolling near 16 th Avenue & & 77 Street inBrooklyn

The NYPD launched monitoring video of two believes they stated attacked an senior woman in Brooklyn previously this month

The unknown woman exposed in an interview with ABC 7 today that she had actually simply left her house in the Bensonhurst area when it took place.

Speaking through a Cantonese translator, the victim stated the among the men slapped her in the face and then seconds later on she felt an acute pain on her back.

One she recognized that her shirt was on fire, the victim brought up her hair so it would’ t burn and rubbed her back versus a neighboring wall.

A big scorch mark left on her shirt reveals simply how big the flame got prior to it was snuffed out.

Pictured; the victim’s shirt spoiled with a scorch mark after two men supposedly assaulted her in Brooklyn and lit her shirt on fire

The victim (left), speaking through a Cantonese translator, stated she did not understand either male prior to the event taken place

The victim stated she’s never ever seen the men prior to and they didn’t speak a word.

She didn’t inform her household what took place to her up until the next early morning due to the fact that she did not desire her kids to fret.

The suspects did not attempt to take any of her products, triggering some to think it was a hate criminal offense.

‘These two private persons chosen on an Asian senior to dedicate this abhorrent criminal offense. There’s no other factor than for it to be a hate criminal offense,’ the translator informed ABC 7.

Authorities stated there’s presently no proof that she was particularly targeted and the believes supposedly did not utilize any negative language.

Maria Castellano, a next-door neighbor who experienced the event, informed WLNY that there didn’t seem any interaction prior to the attack.

Surveillance video revealed the victim (visualized) strolling back to her house after the attack with her shirt scorched

‘ I simply saw these two kids push her for absolutely nothing. She was looking in the garden,’ stated Castellano.

‘No factor at all. I suggest, she didn’t not do anything. Why are you pressing the bad woman?’

Board members from the regional Brooklyn recreation center and homeowners have actually developed a $10,000 benefit for any info about the event that might cause an arrest.

Authorities advised the neighborhood to report info about the event and to call NYPD Tips at 800-577- IDEAS

People can reach the NYPD Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-577- IDEAS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57- PISTA (74782)