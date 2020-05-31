Cops Remove Protester’s Mask And Pepper Spray Him



Check out this stunning second, when an NYPD officer runs as much as a person together with his arms up within the air, yanks his masks down after which pepper sprays him.

It occurred Saturday throughout a protest within the streets of New York City.

The one that posted the video on Twitter, wrote, “I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him.”

The man’s mom posted this on follow-up on Twitter, saying each of her sons have been pepper sprayed, and all they have been doing have been protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd.