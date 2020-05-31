Cops Remove Protester’s Mask And Pepper Spray Him

@AJRupchandani
Check out this stunning second, when an NYPD officer runs as much as a person together with his arms up within the air, yanks his masks down after which pepper sprays him.
It occurred Saturday throughout a protest within the streets of New York City.
The one that posted the video on Twitter, wrote, “I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him.”
The man’s mom posted this on follow-up on Twitter, saying each of her sons have been pepper sprayed, and all they have been doing have been protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd.
New York City, together with Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angles and different cities have been powder kegs of violence Saturday, with widespread looting.