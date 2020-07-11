Cops make second search of home of missing Colorado woman

More than a dozen detectives continue to be working night and day to locate missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew two months after she disappeared.

Suzanne, 49, will not be seen since since she set off from her home in Maysville, Colorado on a solo bike ride on Mother’s Day, May 10.

On Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement revealing that investigators conducted a second search of the $1.5 million home Suzanne shared with her husband, Barry, earlier in the day.

Members of the FBI initially conducted a thorough search of property shortly after Suzanne mysteriously vanished, before it had been released back again to Barry and the couple’s two adult daughters, Mallory and Macy.

‘The case remains very active, as greater than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case every day,’ Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Thursday.

‘And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anybody from suspicion.’

Barry Morphew has been keeping a low profile after announcing a $100,000 reward for his wife’s safe return a few days after she disappeared. That figure was later doubled by a family friend. The $200,000 reward still remains being offered.

More than the usual dozen detectives are still working around the clock to find missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew 8 weeks after she disappeared. Suzanne (pictured) mysteriously vanished after setting off on a bike ride from her home in Maysville on May 10

On Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement revealing that investigators conducted a second search of the $1.5 million home Suzanne distributed to her husband, Barry, earlier. The property is pictured

Suzanne was home alone at that time she put down on her bike ride on May 10, with husband Barry considered to be more than 140 miles away in Denver.

It was Suzanne and Barry’s adult daughters, Mallory and Macy, who raised the alarm about her disappearance.

They contacted a neighbor if they couldn’t obtain a hold of their mom when they came ultimately back from a camping trip in Idaho.

On the afternoon Suzanne vanished, Barry was reportedly in Denver at a training course for his job as a volunteer firefighter.

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked a comprehensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also referred to as in.

Suzanne’s husband, Barry (pictured), has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks. Shortly after Suzanne’s disappearance, that he offered a $100,000 reward on her safe reunite

Suzanne is pictured with her two daughters and husband Barry in a family photo taken in 2017

On May 17, weekly after her disappearance, Barry released a video pleading with the general public to help find his missing wife.

‘Oh Suzanne, if anybody is out there and will hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do anything to bring you back,’ Morphew stated in the video.

‘We love you; we miss you; your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they need – I am going to do anything to get you straight back. Honey, I enjoy you, I would like you straight back so bad.’

Two weeks after her disappearance, police took custody of the $1.5 million Morphew residence to undertake a search.

Cops were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment in to the home.

A CSI photographer was spotted on the premises, and evidence bags were pictured being brought out and loaded right into a van prior to the house handed it back again to the family on May 28.

Suzanne’s daughters Mallory and Macy who first raised the alarm after they were not able to get hold of her on Mother’s Day because they made their way back from the camping trip in Idaho

Police and the FBI also conducted a three-day search of another residential property where Barry Morphew had recently worked as a landscaper.

The riverfront Salida property is located around 12 miles from the couple’s home.

Authorities dug up a concrete slab that were laid at that site, but it failed to yield any more leads in to Suzanne’s disappearance.

An earlier search took place along U.S. 50 after finding the thing that was believed to be an individual item of Suzanne’s.

It was suspended on May 15 when it led to no longer leads.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging you aren’t information to call (719) 312-7530.