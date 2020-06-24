Cops hold black man down as he yells ‘I can’t breathe’ in video

A number of cops in Tennessee are under investigation for holding a black man on the floor while he kicked, flailed and said he couldn’t breathe in May while arresting him for going for a fake name and lying in the street.

Reginald Arrington Jr., 32, was arrested on May 23 after being reported to police in Ooltewah, Tennessee, with a woman who claimed he was walking on the neighborhood, asking women for directions.

The woman who called 911 said he did actually have a weapon in his pocket. When police approached him, he was walking down the street.

He in the beginning gave them a fake name then, according to a police report, started emptying his pockets and lying on the ground shouting that he ‘didn’t desire to be shot’.

Arrington became ‘erratic’, according to the police report, and was experiencing the officers

A different dashcam caught him on the floor, allegedly after lying down and screaming that he didn’t desire to be shot

The cops held down Arrington’s torso and beat his legs with batons while he screamed

Eventually more officers had to run to hold him down and prevent him from moving

The police report claims he was behaving ‘erratically’ and reached for one of the officer’s guns.

Dashcam footage of the incident, that has been released this week, shows a scuffle but at no point is he seen plainly reaching for just one of the officer’s weapons.

The video does show him continuously struggling, kicking his feet and screaming as multiple officers hold him down and at least two smack his legs using their batons.

At one stage in the video, he yelled: ‘I can’t breathe.

Deputy Nick Dewy

‘You’re going to kill me, man!’

The officers, once he was in handcuffs, then lifted him in to the vehicle.

He was still conscious but was out of breath and sweating amply so an ambulance was called.

He isn’t thought to have suffered any serious injuries but was charged with violation of the pedestrian roadway law, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement plus one count of simple assault on police.

The DA has dropped most of the charges against him and the cops involved are increasingly being investigated.

They are Brian Killingsworth, Todd Cook, Charlene Choate, Nick Dewy and Mickey Roundtree.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said the footage was ‘troubling’.

‘I have not made a final determination on any such thing related to this case.

Brian Killingsworth and Todd Cook are the type of under investigation

Charlene Choate and Mickey Roundtree are among other officers now under investigation

‘But what I saw in the videos was troubling.

‘That’s why I’m requesting a comprehensive investigation to determine whether or not extortionate force was used in this incident,’ he said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond defended the cops and decried the DA’s decision to produce the footage.

He said: ‘By hastily dismissing charges and releasing this video without allowing a legal, preliminary probable cause hearing to happen, I feel General Pinkston’s actions will improperly influence and sensationalize the events of the incident to the public without allowing the legal process to efficiently take place.

‘Effectively, what General Pinkston has opted for to do is indict my deputies in the court of public opinion just before facts being presented in a court of law.’

He said that Arrington Jr. had become ‘combative’ when he had been taken in to custody.

‘As sheriff, it happens to be my intention that this agency stand firm and remain transparent even in the harshest light of public scrutiny.

‘However, I cannot relax and remain idle while my deputies have their right to be heard infringed upon,’ he said.

Arrington Jr. have not commented on his arrest.