Cops defunded: Police reality show is CANCELLED after 33 seasons

The long-running reality tv collection Cops has been completely pulled off the air and competitor Live PD has gone on hiatus amid protests over police brutality and the demise of George Floyd.

The season premier of Cops season 33 didn’t air as scheduled on Paramount Networks on Monday evening, and now the channel says it is pulling the plug on the show for good.

‘Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don´t have any present or future plans for it to return,’ a spokesperson for the cable channel mentioned in an announcement.

Paramount Network proprietor ViacomCBS made headlines earlier this week when on Monday the corporate’s cable networks went darkish for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the period of time {that a} Minneapolis police officer saved his knee on Floyd’s neck earlier than his demise.

Paramount Networks has completely cancelled Cops, the police reality show that has been on the air for 33 seasons, the community mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday

It’s not clear whether or not the corporate that makes Cops, Langley Productions, would attempt to discover a new residence for it. A voicemail at an organization telephone quantity was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its broadly identified reggae theme track Bad Boys, allowed viewers to experience together with cops on patrol in numerous cities.

Meanwhile, A&E didn’t air new episodes of its mega-hit Live PD final weekend in its regular Friday and Saturday slots, selecting to air episodes of Live Rescue as an alternative.

‘Out of respect for the households of George Floyd and others who’ve misplaced their lives, in session with the departments we observe, and in consideration for the security of all concerned, now we have made the choice to not broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,’ A&E mentioned in an announcement.

A&E’s schedule exhibits new episodes of Live PD set to air this coming weekend.

However, in an announcement, Live PD host Dan Abrams vowed that the collection would return to the air quickly.

‘To all of you asking whether or not #LivePD coming again. . .The reply is sure,’ Abrams tweeted. ‘All of us related to the show are as dedicated to it as ever. We are nonetheless discussing some specifics however I wish to guarantee the #LivePDNation that we aren’t abandoning you.’

Live PD hosts (from left) Dan Abrams, Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Tom Morris Jr are the faces of the hit A&E collection, which didn’t air final weekend and now hangs within the stability

Live PD is now the No. 1 collection on cable on Friday and Saturday nights

Cops launched on Fox in 1989, and is thought of one of many originators of the fashionable reality TV motion. But lately, it has additionally come underneath hearth for the way it depicts legislation enforcement, and for questionable behind the scenes practices.

Reality Blurred’s Andy Dehnart, who wrote a latest piece about police-based reality TV on his web site, was the primary to report Paramount’s resolution to tug Monday’s Cops premiere.

Cops was the topic of a latest podcast hosted by Dan Taberski, ‘Running from Cops,’ which chronicled a whole bunch of episodes of the show.

Taberski and his crew detailed situations the place individuals have been coerced into signing waivers and the way manufacturing permits police to edit and take away something which may paint them in a destructive gentle.

Police officers with a restrained suspect are seen from the primary season of Cops in 1989. Cops aired for 25 seasons on Fox earlier than shifting to Spike TV, later renamed Paramount

Cops aired for 25 seasons on Fox, which was nonetheless in its infancy when the show first premiered.

The community aired Cops along with America’s Most Wanted on Saturday nights for 14 years. America’s Most Wanted moved to Lifetime in 2011 and was ultimately canceled.

Cops, in the meantime, received a brand new lease on life in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes and paired them with repeats. Spike was rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018.

Meanwhile, Live PD has been an amazing hit for A&E since its premiere in October 2016.

The show follows cops and sheriffs — stay, in actual time, as they patrol numerous cities and counties throughout the nation.

As it changed into a sensation, A&E saved increasing the show’s footprint, and it is now the No. 1 collection on cable on Friday and Saturday nights.

After taking a break within the early spring on account of a COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown, it returned in April.