Cops clash with protesters and cars are set on fire on sixth night of George Floyd protests

Horrifying video footage has emerged of New York Police Department officers clashing with protesters, a automotive in Manhattan set on fire and the historic St. John’s Church close to the White House ablaze on the sixth night of demonstrations denouncing the police killing of black man George Floyd.

In Manhattan a line of cops armed with plastic shields and batons have been seen storming right into a crowd of protesters on Sunday night amid rising agitation.

A circle of eight cops was seen gathering round one protester, flinging him to the bottom and arresting him.

Nearby additionally in Manhattan a automotive was despatched up in flames Sunday night, sending demonstrators scrambling.

On Sunday protests decrying the police killing of black Minneapolis man George Floyd continued. Using a fire extinguisher and their our bodies, a gaggle of protesters in New York stopped looters from coming into a closed enterprise

Peaceful protesters pictured making a series with their arms to dam looters from coming into this closed Tory Burch retailer on Sunday night amid rising civil unrest

Protesters pictured taking a knee and elevating their palms within the center of Canal Street amid a stand off with police over the loss of life of George Floyd at a rally Sunday night

New York City cops block Canal Street as protesters exhibit. Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled main US cities after 5 consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting

A person in a Spiderman costume raises his fist in solidarity with protesters with the Freedom Tower shining within the again throughout protests in Brooklyn Sunday night

Demonstrators pictured in Manhattan throughout protests decrying police brutality as a line of armed cops shut in

In New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter Chiara de Blaio was arrested Saturday night alongside protesters in Greenwich Village for illegal meeting and was later launched, police stated.

Meanwhile in Lafayette Park in Washington DC, close to the White House a protester set a US flag on fire sending smoke into the air as protesters gathered to decry the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and different victims of police brutality.

The fire grew into an enormous blaze within the center of the park, the place protesters gathered and raised their fists in solidarity.

Hundreds of protests have unfolded in at the very least 75 cities throughout the nation following the horrifying loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who was killed whereas within the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota, cops on Memorial Day.

At least 40 cities have imposed curfews in mild of the riots and violence and National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC.

The historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC was set ablaze in protests over the weekend

Protesters gathered round a fire ignited close to the White House on Sunday night

