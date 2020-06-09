‘Cops’ at a crossroads: Finding reality TV’s place in the debate about policing

Television’s historic infatuation with cop shows , each scripted and unscripted, has prompted renewed dialog in the present second. Have many years of TV crime drummed dwelling a heroic picture of the police, skewing public perceptions and offering cowl for excesses?

It’s too quickly to know whether or not the previous couple of weeks of mass protests will basically alter how folks see such programming, and extra to the level, how networks strategy scheduling them. The viewing viewers is hardly monolithic, with an abundance of choices catering to all kinds of tastes and niches.

These scheduling strikes however felt like a tacit admission that TV has oversimplified the depiction of policing. While the impact of that may be debated in regard to scripted packages, the “reality” label borne by “Cops” and its ilk carries a thornier set of points.

Like a lot in TV, the success of “Cops” was a shock to most involved at the time — representing a confluence of occasions greater than some grasp plan. Still in its infancy, the Fox broadcast community mainly stumbled into the style, as networks explored programming options as a result of a extended strike by Hollywood writers.

Beginning on native stations, Fox launched a law-enforcement block that started with “America’s Most Wanted” in the closing yr of the Reagan administration, joined by Fox in 1989. Those reveals solved a drawback for programmers, providing a low-cost option to fill time on Saturday evening, whereas turning into an surprising rankings winner. The pro-law-enforcement message dovetailed with Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch’s conservative bent. Still, the fundamental impetus behind “Cops” was its means to supply visceral thrills on a funds, again in the days earlier than everybody grew to become an novice digicam operator due to cellphones. The deeper legacy of “Cops” (which moved from Fox to Paramount Network, then Spike TV, in 2013) was contemplated in a 2018 article by Tim Stelloh that referred to as the collection “the most polarizing reality TV show in America.” In that piece Rashad Robinson, govt director of the advocacy group Color of Change, stated “Cops” represented “the very worst of the way poverty and crime and communities of color are shown on TV.” As famous, “Cops” is hardly alone in specializing in the heroic points of policing. But in contrast to scripted TV and films — together with people who sympathetically painting officers — it got here with the imprimatur of “reality,” regardless of editorial decisions and cooperative agreements with police departments that undoubtedly formed and skewed the content material. A&E attributed the “Live PD” determination to “respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.” As for “Cops,” Paramount Network did not reply to a request to make clear its standing, however the collection is not on its web site. Some critics have referred to as for a purge of such reveals, though that appears unlikely. Several cable networks have lineups closely dedicated to true-crime fare, and virtually talking, clearing these cabinets cannot occur in a single day. (“Cops” reruns, by the way, might nonetheless be seen on stations like WGN over the weekend.) The logical subsequent step could be to take sober seems at the photos conveyed and whether or not they’re offered responsibly. The “Cops” theme track famously asks, “Whatcha gonna do?” At a minimal, networks looking for to display that they grasp the motion ought to begin by doing that.

