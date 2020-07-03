Cops are on the lookout for Victorians being smuggled into Queensland

Queensland police are on the hunt for Victorians being smuggled across the border, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned.

The Sunshine State leader confirmed she had attended an operational briefing in which law enforcement and disaster management personnel raised concerns about infected travellers from Victoria being brought into Queensland illegally hidden in trucks.

Queensland police are on the hunt for Victorians being smuggled across the border, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured) warned

Law enforcement and disaster management personnel have raised concerns about coronavirus refugees from Victoria being brought into Queensland illegally hidden in trucks

A surge in new infections has resulted in dozens of Melbourne suburbs being sent back into Stage 2 shutdown.

The Queensland Government now fears people-smuggling operations could start bringing in Victorians who are looking to escape the lockdown.

‘They do have some concerns that that practice could be in place,’ Ms Palaszczuk said.

‘So what we say to everyone out there is, if you are thinking about doing it, don’t do it.

‘You will be hit with a fine. Trucks will also be randomly stopped, and if you are a truck driver participating in this you will also get fined as well.’

Queensland has recorded eight new coronavirus cases in the past 30 days.

However Victoria has seen over 400 cases in just the past week after breaches in the state’s hotel quarantine program for returned travellers led to a surge in infections.

A Queensland police officer speaks with a motorist at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border

A motorist in a protective face mask is pictured being questioned at a police checkpoint on the Queensland-New South Wales border

Although Queensland will ease their strict social distancing measures and border restrictions, anyone from Victoria hoping to enter the state will be forced to undertake a 14-day quarantine period at their own expense.

Palaszczuk said anyone entering the state will be asked to declare they have not been in Victoria in the past two weeks.

Travellers caught lying to police during random checks or at roadblocks can be hit with a $4,000 penalty.

‘Previously we’ve seen other heavy freight (and) that type of thing get waved through,’ Queensland’s state disaster co-ordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters.

‘They will still be able to do that but we will be randomly intercepting them to make sure that there are…not people getting through there that shouldn’t.

Victoria has been brutally cut out of a viral map of Australia as Melbourne begins its second coronavirus lockdown

‘We’ve already had people try and test the system all the way through, so we’re just going to make it really certain that people aren’t doing that.’

Mr Gollschewski said it’s everyone’s responsibility to understand and listen to the Queensland public health directions and follow them closely.

‘Each person travelling must have a completed Queensland Border Declaration Pass and those travelling by road need to have one clearly displayed within their vehicle to enable priority passage,’ he said.

‘They must also carry identification which shows a residential address.

‘The Queensland Border Declaration Pass is a print-at-home document and issued following the completion of an online questionnaire.’