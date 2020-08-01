Copper Chef 2 QT Air Fryer – Turbo Cyclonic Airfryer With Rapid Air Technology For Less Oil-Less Cooking. Includes Recipe Book (Black)



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 05:23:03 UTC – Details)



EFFORTLESS COOKING: Our Copper Chef Power Air-Fryer comes in handy in preparing amazing meals from your cookbook, and frying a variety of dishes, such as: French fries, chicken, steak, roasts, fish tacos and sticks, waffle fries, pies, pudding and donuts. Make yourself feel like a professional chef in your kitchen with the digital airfryer that can easily replace baking pans, deep fryers, a grill pan, convection toaster oven or any one of your kitchen appliances.

WHAT’s THE SECRET: Rapid Air Technology enables The Copper Chef Power AirFryers to surround your food with a whirlwind of turbo cyclonic air to deliver a much healthier version of the same food with great crispy fried taste & texture you love in just minutes. Super easy to use kitchen appliance. Healthy, fun, and fast.

FEATURES: SERVES 1-2 SERVINGS- 2 Quart Easy Load Basket with Non Stick Coating with Time and Temperature Controls with easy one-touch digital control let you Roast, Air Fry, Bake, Steam, Sauté, and Grill; Digital Timer with automatic Shut Off; 1000 Watts of Turbo-Cyclonic Power; Super Heated Air heats up to 400°; Cool to the touch easy grip handle. All Air Fryer XL accessories are Dishwasher safe and easy to clean up.

OUR MISSION: With the Copper Chef Power AirFryer XL we can let our customers enjoy their favorite fried foods without any of the added fat, giving you up to 80% less calories than traditional frying. We want to make cooking a real pleasure and satisfaction for you and help to save a lot of time and efforts.