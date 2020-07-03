Coppa Italia: Atalanta beats Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to stay in hunt for 3rd – Armenian News

Atalanta beat Napoli 2-0 in Serie A on Thursday to keep up the pressure on Inter Milan in the fight for third place.

Mario Pašalić and Robin Gosens scored in the second half to extend Atalanta’s club record tally to 82 league goals this season, in 29 matches, Fox Sports reports.

It was Atalanta’s seventh successive Serie A win and saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s team move back to within four points of Inter, which beat Brescia 6-0 on Wednesday.

“All the team, with no exception, produced an amazing performance against a very strong opponent,” Gasperini said. We showed our maturity, we showed that individuals know how to defend — I would say that we defended very well, because we conceded very little to a strong attack like Napoli’s.”

It halted a run of five straight league wins for Napoli, which also won the Italian Cup last month.