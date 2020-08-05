Copenhagen Airports may lay off 650 staff as crisis bites By Reuters

©Reuters Copenhagen Airport’s Terminal 3 hall is seen practically empty following the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) after the nation lockdown in Copenhagen



COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Copenhagen Airports (CO:-RRB- is thinking about laying off 650 staff to manage an international air travel sector grinding halt as an outcome of the coronavirus crisis.

“We have to accept that we’re not in a position to retain the number of employees we had in pre-corona times,” its president Thomas Woldbye stated.

The lay-off strategy, which undergoes modifications, would use throughout all functions, the airport operator stated.

If 650 tasks are cut, CPH approximates it would cause yearly expense savings of some 325 million Danish crowns ($52 million), although with just a restricted impact in2020

CPH, the most significant airport in the Nordic area, stated talks with union agents would be kept in the coming weeks to select the anticipated redundancies.

Separately, CPH reported a 55.5% drop in profits for the very first 6 months as an outcome of the coronavirus crisis.

The airport, which had near 30.3 million travelers travel through its gates in 2019, stated circulation in the very first half of 2020 was 65.2% lower than the exact same duration in 2015, when the number was 14.4 million.

