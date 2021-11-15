Nearly 200 nations reached a climate agreement on Saturday at COP26 with an unprecedented reference to the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, even after an 11th-hour objection from India that watered down the language around reducing the use of coal.
Home Top Stories COP26: World leaders from nearly 200 nations reach climate agreement
COP26: World leaders from nearly 200 nations reach climate agreement
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
COP26: World leaders from nearly 200 nations reach climate agreement
Nearly 200 nations reached a climate agreement on Saturday at COP26 with an unprecedented reference to the role of fossil fuels in the climate...
Fareed Zakaria: Biden has embraced many of Trump’s policies towards China
Can Washington cooperate with Beijing on climate, while also pursuing a superpower rivalry? CNN's Fareed Zakaria gives his take on the path forward for...
Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president
Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at...
Lawmaker tweets about flooding same day she votes ‘no’ on infrastructure bill
CNN's Pamela Brown takes on GOP lawmakers who voted 'no' for the bipartisan infrastructure bill despite their states' need for infrastructure improvements.
Planning for retirement amid sky-high inflation
Bill Van Sant, managing director at Girard spoke with Seana Smith and Ada Shapiro about saving for retirement amid high inflation.