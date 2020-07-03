Cop who placed Elijah McClain in a deadly chokehold is fired

One of the three Colorado policemen involved in the killing of Elijah McClain in August was fired on Friday, after receiving photos of officers fooling around and re-enacting McClain’s killing, which were proven to McClain’s family.

Jason Rosenblatt was fired on Friday for receiving the photo.

The day before yet another officer, Jaron Jones resigned from Aurora police for staging the disturbing pictures. His two co-workers, Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich, were fired on Friday for appearing in the photo.

The image shows Jones pretending to choke yet another officer, while Marrero and Dittrich look on and laugh.

The police union reacted with anger to Rosenblatt’s firing, saying he was only terminated for receiving the photos, which he’d no part in making, and saying there wasn’t sufficient investigation.

McClain, 23, a massage therapist who loved animals and who taught himself to play your guitar and the violin, serenading animals to soothe them, died after police held him in a choke hold on August 24.

The three officers were called when McClain was spotted walking home from a store. Rosenblatt, center, was fired on Friday however the other two remain in the force

An asthmatic, was walking home from a convenience store in Aurora at 10:30pm when someone called 911, saying he ‘looked sketchy’ and was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms.

The police arrived and, after struggling to handcuff McClain, officers brought him to the bottom and used a carotid hold, which restricts blood to the mind to render someone unconscious.

When medical responders arrived, after about 15 minutes, paramedics injected him with ketamine, a powerful sedative. He died on the path to hospital.

McClain’s family described the photos, taken some time last summer, as ‘a new low’.

Aurora Police confirmed the resignation of Jaron Jones following the re-enactment photos

‘Just whenever we thought the Aurora Police could not be any worse, they somehow find a new low,’ the McClain family said in a statement.

‘This is a department where officers tackled an innocent young black man for no reason, inflicted outrageous force – including two carotid chokeholds – for fifteen minutes as that he pled for his life, joked when he vomited, and threatened setting a dog on him for maybe not lying still enough as he was dying.

‘They tampered with their human body cameras to cover the evidence. They exonerated the killers.

‘They deployed riot police and spewed pepper gas on peaceful protesters at a vigil of mourners playing the violin. And now this.’

Mike Coffman, mayor of Aurora, said the pictures were deeply troubling.

‘It really reopens wounds in our community,’ that he said.

No one outside of the Aurora Police Department, including Coffman, have seen the photos.

Coffman said he was told the thing that was in the pictures.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the FBI also are looking at the photos to see if they should launch a civil rights investigation.

The three officers who attended the 911 ask August 24 – Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema – were placed on administrative leave, but they were all reinstated.

Dave Young, district attorney, said at the time that charges couldn’t be brought against the three because a pathologist couldn’t determine whether it was homicide.

McClain’s death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

The governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, recently appointed the Attorney General, Phil Weiser, as a special prosecutor to look in to McClain’s case.

Rosenblatt was not fired for his role in the killing, but rather for receiving the image.

Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, tweeted his final words, as heard on police audio.

In the audio, McClain tells the authorities he isn’t armed, and contains no intention of hurting anyone, saying: ‘Why are you currently attacking me? I do not even kill flies! I do not eat meat! But I don’t judge people.’

Later, as the choke hold tightens, he says: ‘Oww – that really hurt. You are typical very strong. Team work makes the dream work.’

He then begins crying.

‘Listen to the audio and tell me there isn’t true, unabashed evil in this world,’ she tweeted.