Cop Suspended for ‘Closed Casket’ Jab at Sean Reed Shooting Scene

The Indianapolis PD investigator captured making a revolting statement minutes after Sean Reed was fired as well as eliminated will certainly be suspended as well as reassigned.

Indy Metro Police Chief Randal Taylor informed the Indianapolis Star the investigator will certainly be suspended, although he really did not claim for the length of time. When he returns he’ll be appointed to a brand-new system. The cop’s identification continues to be confidential for safety and security problems … according to the Chief.

TMZ damaged the tale … Reed’s household informed us the despair was made worse when they listened to the investigator claiming, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie” minutes after Reed was fatally fired throughout an experience Reed streamed survive on Facebook.



5/6/2020

During the event, Reed was seen behind the wheel of an automobile prior to he released walking. As he ran, a person was listened to shouting, “Stop, stop.” Reed react, “F**k you” … and after that shots were terminated as well as Reed was up to the ground.

His phone was still streaming, which’s when the investigator stood out off with the revolting statement.



The shooting caused lots of demonstrations while others, like comic Mike Epps, contacted Indy PD to act quickly while urging the black area to “stop giving them an opportunity to kill us.”