Cop pulls mask off man, pepper sprays him in the face

QUEENS — An NYPD officer was captured on video Saturday pulling the mask off of a person and pepper spraying him in the face.

The video was taken throughout a protest in Queens over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The man could be seen together with his palms in the air as a number of law enforcement officials order protesters to again up off the avenue. An officer then walks as much as the man, pulls his mask down and sprays him instantly in the face whereas the man’s palms are in the air, the video exhibits.

The girl who posted the video, Anju J. Rupchandani, mentioned the man is her nephew and one other nephew recorded the altercation. She later tweeted an announcement from the man’s mom.

“I am wondering the threat he posed. I am wondering why his mask was pulled down,” the assertion mentioned, in half. “He did not have a gun, his hands were up, he was backing up … the one thing he could not do was not be a black man. Which means he did not have a chance.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, talking throughout a information convention Sunday, mentioned the officer’s actions will probably be investigated.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson referred to as the police officer’s actions “inexcusable.”

“My God. A police officer who tear gases a civilian whose hands are up does a dishonor to his colleagues and his city and needs to be brought to justice,” Johnson tweeted in response to the video.

New York Attorney General Letitia James additionally encouraged the woman to report the incident to her workplace so an investigation might be opened into the officer’s actions.

Saturday was the third day of protests over Floyd’s loss of life and different police killings throughout the nation.

Clashes between police and protesters have resulted in tons of of arrests, property damage and an untold quantity of accidents on either side.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, talking throughout a late-night information convention Saturday, defended the NYPD and blamed “outsiders” for escalating violence.

On Sunday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea launched an announcement on Twitter additionally backing police and diminishing the demonstrations to nothing greater than “a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history.”

“What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind. It was not about civil disobedience. It was not about demonstrating against police brutality,” Shea said, in part. “What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem, and injury just for the sake of doing so.”