Cop kicks and drag female driver during traffic stop in McDonald’s parking lot in San Jose

A law enforcement officer kicked and dragged a lady during an arrest in a McDonald’s parking lot in San Jose, California, that was recorded by a DoorDash shipment guy Wednesday.

The introduction of the video footage has actually now landed the cop on desk responsibility while an internal examination over using force is underway.

At the time of the arrest at a McDonald’s at Santa Clara and 28 th streets around 5.45 pm Wednesday, polices equipped with a seizure warrant had actually stopped the lorry after it avoiding authorities that exact same day and formerly on July 18, authorities stated.

The department picked not to determine the cop during the probe.

certified, yet he kicked her while she was on the ground and then continued to punch her and then DRAG HER???? THIS WAS AT MCDONALDS ON SANTA CLARA IN SAN JOSE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/F0kywklXK5 — Diannee ¿ ¿ (@__dianeedun)July 23, 2020

A law enforcement officer kicked and dragged a lady during an arrest in a McDonald’s parking lot in San Jose, California, that was recorded by a DoorDash shipment guyWednesday Pictured is an image from the video footage of the female on the ground during the arrest

An officer during the arrest is imagined handcuffing the female in an image from the video footage

The exact same officer is later on seen in the video footage dragging the female throughout the parking lot

The video footage reveals the officer dragging the female to a close by, unmarked police car

The female appears in the video footage, handcuffed and raiding the police car

The female, Guadalupe Esperanza Marin, 39, was apprehended on charges of driving on a suspended license, ownership of stuff and withstanding arrest, the San Jose Spotlight reported.

Police informed the San Jose Mercury News that they had actually been attempting to stop the automobile due to the fact that of an ended registration. The lorry was seized.

A female and 2 kids, who were guests in the lorry during the traffic stop, can be heard in the video footage taken of the occurrence pleading with another officer that the lorry was simply acquired.

The video footage was shot by DoorDash worker Josh Gil as he was preparing meals for a shipment run.

‘ I heard the polices bring up behind that female. I believe she was with a member of the family and 2 kids,’ he informed San Jose Spotlight.

‘They pulled the weapons out on them and required to leave the automobile,’ Gil stated.

The shipment guy then explained seeing how a cop started kicking the driver.

‘He provided her, like, a spartan kick, like an unneeded spartan kick to the stomach,’ Gil stated ‘You simply see her wind get knocked out straight off bat.’

The arrest happened at a McDonald’s at Santa Clara and 28 th streets (imagined)

Gil stated he thinks polices thought the lorry was taken. People can be heard in the video footage stating that the automobile had actually simply been acquired.

‘Even if she was guilty of the criminal activity they thought her of devoting, they should not have actually utilized that extreme force on her due to the fact that she was being certified,’ Gil stated.