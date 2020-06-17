Cop Cries Over McDonald’s Order Fearing Employee Messed with Order



A police officer canceled her McDonald’s drive-thru order … because she feared employees were messing with her food — so she gave a tearful plea to cut cops some slack … and show some appreciation.

The officer explains in her selfie vid she just got off a long shift and is very hungry, and all she wants is her McMuffin meal with a coffee … but it’s taking a while … and she seems to suspect something fishy’s going on.

She gives the play-by-play of her order delay, and after finally getting her coffee but still no food, she says she tells the Mickey D’s employee to keep it … because she’s too nervous now to eat it.

The cop then breaks down, saying she’s never been this anxious in 15 years on the job to pick up a to-go order she can’t see being made. She adds … “I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays,” and pleads for everyone to give cops a break.

Not just a break … but also to tell them thank you, because she’s not hearing that enough lately.