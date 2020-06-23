Cop Allegedly Finds Tampon in His Starbucks Frappuccino, Investigation Underway

A cop having fun with his Starbucks Frappuccino says he received a nasty shock midway by, when he found a tampon floating round in his drink … and there is now an official police investigation.

An off-duty LAPD officer bought his Frapp Friday at a Starbucks inside a Target in Diamond Bar, CA. He used his police credit score union debit card to purchase the drink, and says he discovered the female hygiene product inside … earlier than marching again into the shop to confront the workers.

We’ve confirmed the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department took a report and is now investigating it as a potential meals tampering incident. Deputies are pulling surveillance footage.