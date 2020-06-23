Cop Allegedly Finds Tampon in His Starbucks Frappuccino, Investigation Underway

A cop having fun with his Starbucks Frappuccino says he received a nasty shock midway by, when he found a tampon floating round in his drink … and there is now an official police investigation.
An off-duty LAPD officer bought his Frapp Friday at a Starbucks inside a Target in Diamond Bar, CA. He used his police credit score union debit card to purchase the drink, and says he discovered the female hygiene product inside … earlier than marching again into the shop to confront the workers.
We’ve confirmed the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department took a report and is now investigating it as a potential meals tampering incident. Deputies are pulling surveillance footage.
The L.A. Police Protective League is looking the incident a “disgusting assault on a police officer” and says it was “carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency.” They need whoever could also be accountable uncovered and fired. Fox 11 L.A. was the primary to report this story.