Cooperation with Freedom House is very important for Armenia. In recent years, the growing role of the organization is noticeable both in Armenia and in the region. Sargis Khandanyan, MP from the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, said during a meeting with Mark Behrendt, Director of Europe and Eurasian Programs of the Freedom House international human rights organization.

The meeting took place on May 19, with the participation of Taguhi Ghazaryan, Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports.

According to Sargis Khandanyan, the programs implemented by Freedom House are quite effective. He noted that Armenia follows all the reports of the organization, emphasizing that they, as well as the reports of other international human rights organizations, are landmarks for Armenia.

Taguhi Ghazaryan thanked the human rights organization for the recent effective discussions on freedom of speech. According to him, the executive and legislative programs have a complete concept of media reform strategy. The deputy presented in detail the 2020 budget. The Law on Audiovisual Media, as well as the amendments to the Law on Mass Media were adopted. He also referred to the existing problems in the sphere.

Mark Behrendt noted that he has been to Armenia many times and knows Armenia well. Referring to the recent geopolitical events, he noted that these are quite difficult times around the world. According to Mark Behrendt, Freedom House will continue to work, creating new opportunities for cooperation, as well as supporting the implementation of new ideas. Both Armenia and the region are important for the organization.

RA National Assembly